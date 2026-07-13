Hyundai workers begin 3-day partial strike over bonuses, job security

Bonus negotiations

Union demands performance bonus linked to last year's net profit

The main issue in this year's negotiations is the union's demand for a performance bonus linked to 30% of last year's consolidated net profit. The request, once dismissed as a starting point, has gained momentum after Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix recently awarded massive bonuses to their chip workers. Hyundai workers are also facing automation and humanoid robots with plans of Atlas humanoid being deployed in factories from 2028.