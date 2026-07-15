Hyundai workers in South Korea strike over pay and jobs
Business
Hyundai workers in South Korea staged a three-day strike (July 13-15, 2026), stepping away from their jobs for two hours each shift.
The main reasons? They want better pay and are anxious about losing jobs as Hyundai plans to bring in thousands of robots to its factories.
Union rejects $67 raise demands $100
The union turned down Hyundai's offer of a $67-a-month raise, asking instead for about $100 more per month, job security promises, and raising the retirement age from 60 to 65.
More than 86% of members backed the strike, showing just how worried people are about robots taking over, and wanting clearer answers from Hyundai on how automation will affect their future.