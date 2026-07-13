Hyundai's South Korean workers start 3-day partial strike over bonuses
Business
Hyundai workers in South Korea have started a three-day partial strike after talks with the company broke down.
They are asking for a bigger bonus (800% of their monthly pay), a $100 base salary bump, and job security as Hyundai plans to bring in Atlas humanoid robots by 2028.
Union calls Hyundai offer insufficient
Hyundai countered with a smaller raise, a lump-sum performance bonus, and some company shares, but the union called it not enough.
They also want to push retirement age from 60 to 65.
The strike could cost Hyundai millions each hour and might disrupt global car supply if it drags on.