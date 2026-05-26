I Squared Capital buys 10 Cogent fiber centers, plans $1B
I Squared Capital just snapped up 10 data centers from Cogent Fiber for $225 million, and they're not stopping there.
The firm is ready to pour another $1 billion into boosting these sites so they can handle the growing demand for AI tech.
Spread across nine US markets or locations, including Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston, these centers will help process AI tasks faster by keeping data closer to users.
I Squared plans AI infrastructure platform
These facilities pack serious power: about 53 megawatts and plenty of space for servers.
I Squared wants to turn them into a new platform focused on AI-driven infrastructure, moving away from old-school centralized setups.
co-founder Gautam Bhandari summed it up: "Location, power, and connectivity are the three variables that determine a data center's long-term value, and these facilities have all three in markets where new supply is severely constrained,"