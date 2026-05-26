I Squared Capital buys 10 Cogent fiber centers, plans $1B

I Squared plans AI infrastructure platform

These facilities pack serious power: about 53 megawatts and plenty of space for servers.

I Squared wants to turn them into a new platform focused on AI-driven infrastructure, moving away from old-school centralized setups.

co-founder Gautam Bhandari summed it up: "Location, power, and connectivity are the three variables that determine a data center's long-term value, and these facilities have all three in markets where new supply is severely constrained,"