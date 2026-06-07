I Squared Capital explores ₹4,000cr-₹5,000cr India fund with Indian co-investors
Business
Global investment giant I Squared Capital (ISQ) is exploring options to set up an India-focused vehicle with a targeted corpus of about ₹4,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore.
The vehicle will back projects in transport, clean energy, digital networks, and social services, and the new fund will enable Indian investors to invest alongside ISQ's global fund.
ISQ manages $60bn worldwide
ISQ already manages $60 billion worldwide and has put over $4 billion into India through ventures like Cube Highways and THINK Gas.
Just last month, they launched Cube Grid—a $1 billion effort to boost India's power grid.
This new fund lines up with India's massive infrastructure push over the FY26-28 period and gives local investors a chance to be part of the action.