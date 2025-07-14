Next Article
I-T department launches raids in bogus tax deductions case
The Income-Tax Department just launched raids in multiple cities to stop people from claiming fake tax breaks.
They're focusing on those who help others cheat the system—like by making up donations, insurance payments, tuition fees, or loans to get bigger refunds.
Tax advisors also under the scanner
The raids are hitting both individuals and tax advisors who set up these false claims.
This all kicked off after some taxpayers ignored reminders from the department's NUDGE campaign, which is meant to nudge people toward honest filing.
The goal: make sure everyone plays fair with their taxes.