HDFC Bank announces AGM and board meeting dates

Q1 FY26 numbers out on July 19

The bank's board meets on July 19 to review and release Q1 FY26 earnings—so expect those numbers around 3pm that day.

Quick snapshot: HDFC Bank saw its loans grow by 8% and deposits jump over 16% in Q1, though more people are choosing fixed deposits over savings accounts lately.

If you follow finance or just want to know how India's biggest private bank is doing, these updates are worth a glance.