HDFC Bank announces AGM and board meeting dates
HDFC Bank just announced its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) will happen online on August 8, 2025.
Shareholders got the FY24-25 annual report and meeting invite by email today, giving a full look at how the bank did this past year.
Q1 FY26 numbers out on July 19
The bank's board meets on July 19 to review and release Q1 FY26 earnings—so expect those numbers around 3pm that day.
Quick snapshot: HDFC Bank saw its loans grow by 8% and deposits jump over 16% in Q1, though more people are choosing fixed deposits over savings accounts lately.
If you follow finance or just want to know how India's biggest private bank is doing, these updates are worth a glance.