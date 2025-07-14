China's rare-earth exports reach decade high

China shipped out a record 7,742 tons of rare-earth metals in June—the most since 2009. That's a massive 60% jump from last year, fueled by global demand for stuff like electric cars.

China tightened export rules in April Back in April, China tightened the rules on exporting key rare earths because of trade drama with the US.

Exports shot up despite earlier limits.

China dominates rare-earth magnets market China basically runs the show when it comes to rare-earth magnets (they make about 90% of them), which are crucial for electronics and electric vehicles.

With exports booming, the first half of the year has already outpaced all of last year.