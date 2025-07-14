Swiggy announces ₹150 crore Esops under 2024 plan

Swiggy's revenue jumped 45% year-on-year last quarter

Swiggy's revenue jumped 45% year-on-year last quarter to ₹4,410 crore, but losses also grew to ₹1,081 crore as the company raced to expand its quick commerce business (think: adding four dark stores a day).

This new ESOP follows an earlier big employee rewards package this year and signals that Swiggy wants its people along for the ride as it grows.