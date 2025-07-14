India's wholesale inflation hits 15-Month low

Retail inflation also eased to 2.82%

It's not just wholesale prices—retail inflation also eased to 2.82% in May, the lowest since early 2019.

The Reserve Bank of India is feeling optimistic too, trimming its inflation forecast for next year from 4.2% to 4%.

All this points toward more stable prices ahead, which is good news if you're worried about your monthly budget or the cost of essentials.