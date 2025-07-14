India's wholesale inflation hits 15-Month low
India's wholesale inflation just dipped to 0.13% in June—the lowest it's been in over a year.
This was a surprise, since experts actually expected prices to go up.
The main reason? Prices for basics like food dropped enough to outweigh rising costs.
Retail inflation also eased to 2.82%
It's not just wholesale prices—retail inflation also eased to 2.82% in May, the lowest since early 2019.
The Reserve Bank of India is feeling optimistic too, trimming its inflation forecast for next year from 4.2% to 4%.
All this points toward more stable prices ahead, which is good news if you're worried about your monthly budget or the cost of essentials.
Lower inflation means stuff like groceries and fuel could get a bit more affordable—or at least stop getting pricier so fast.
For anyone keeping an eye on expenses (so... pretty much all of us), this is one trend worth watching.