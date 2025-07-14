Wipro's share price drops by over 2%

Wipro's recent financials and insider trading update

Wipro posted higher profits this year—₹13,192.6 crore versus last year's ₹11,135.4 crore—but saw a slight dip in annual revenue.

Quarterly revenue ticked up to ₹22,504.2 crore in March, though earnings per share have been unpredictable lately.

Right now, no insider trading is allowed until after results are out on July 19.