Travel Food Services shares dip post-market debut
Travel Food Services listed today at ₹1,125 (NSE) and ₹1,126.20 (BSE), just 2.27% above its issue price of ₹1,100.
The IPO drew strong interest from big investors—oversubscribed 7.7 times by institutions—but retail investors weren't as keen, subscribing only 0.69 times.
TFS operates in travel food and hospitality space
TFS runs quick service restaurants and lounges in airports across India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.
They hold about a quarter of India's airport QSR market and 45% in the airport lounge segment.
Strong financials and reasonable valuation drove institutional interest
In FY2025, TFS pulled in ₹1,687 crore revenue (up 21%) and net profit jumped to ₹380 crore (up 27%).
The IPO was considered attractively priced compared to similar companies—even though everyday investors didn't pile in like institutions did.