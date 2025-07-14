Travel Food Services shares dip post-market debut

TFS runs quick service restaurants and lounges in airports across India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. They hold about a quarter of India's airport QSR market and 45% in the airport lounge segment.

Strong financials and reasonable valuation drove institutional interest

In FY2025, TFS pulled in ₹1,687 crore revenue (up 21%) and net profit jumped to ₹380 crore (up 27%).

The IPO was considered attractively priced compared to similar companies—even though everyday investors didn't pile in like institutions did.