Sensex plummets 400 points: Reasons behind today's market fall
Sensex dropped over 400 points on Monday, with the closest reported value being 82,092.50 at 12pm while Nifty50 slipped by 115 points, with a reported value of 25,035.35 at 12pm
The main culprit? Big losses in IT stocks like Wipro, TCS, and Infosys after TCS's latest results disappointed investors.
Here's why the market is down today
If you're watching the markets or thinking about tech stocks, here's the scoop: TCS's weak Q1 numbers and cautious outlook spooked investors across the whole IT sector.
Foreign investors also pulled out over ₹5,000 crore last Friday, adding to the pressure.
All this made people extra cautious—especially with global trade worries and US inflation data coming up.
What should investors do now?
Everyone's waiting for more earnings reports and updates on US-India trade talks to see where things go from here.
For now, it's a reminder that keeping an eye on sector trends—and global news—can really matter if you're investing or just curious about what drives these market swings.