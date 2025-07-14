Sensex plummets 400 points: Reasons behind today's market fall

If you're watching the markets or thinking about tech stocks, here's the scoop: TCS 's weak Q1 numbers and cautious outlook spooked investors across the whole IT sector. Foreign investors also pulled out over ₹5,000 crore last Friday, adding to the pressure. All this made people extra cautious—especially with global trade worries and US inflation data coming up.

What should investors do now?

Everyone's waiting for more earnings reports and updates on US-India trade talks to see where things go from here.

For now, it's a reminder that keeping an eye on sector trends—and global news—can really matter if you're investing or just curious about what drives these market swings.