I-T department sends advisory notices to taxpayers: Here's what to do
Business
Getting texts or emails from the Income Tax Department?
Don't panic—these are just friendly reminders about possible mismatches between your tax return and info the department has on file.
The goal is simply to help you stay on top of your taxes and avoid any surprises later.
What should you actually do?
If you get one of these advisories, check your Annual Information Statement (AIS) on the Compliance Portal.
Found a mistake? You can update your return or file a belated one by December 31, 2025, for this year's assessment.
If everything looks good and you've filed correctly, you can just ignore the message—no action needed!