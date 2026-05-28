IAIRO names AvenuesAI CMD Vishal Mehta technical adviser via LinkedIn
IAIRO just tapped Vishal Mehta, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of AvenuesAI Limited, as its new technical adviser.
Announced on LinkedIn, the move highlights Mehta's knack for building big digital systems and driving major technology and digital infrastructure projects in India.
He's joining a team that's all about making tech work for everyone.
IAIRO backed by IndiaAI and MeitY
Based in GIFT City, Gujarat, IAIRO is focused on research and creating real-world AI solutions across healthcare, education, and urban life.
Backed by IndiaAI Mission, MeitY, and other partners, it wants India to lead globally in AI infrastructure.
Mehta called IAIRO "an institution for India's future," showing he's excited to help build impactful ecosystems and spark innovation worldwide.