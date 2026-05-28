IAIRO names AvenuesAI CMD Vishal Mehta technical adviser via LinkedIn Business May 28, 2026

IAIRO just tapped Vishal Mehta, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of AvenuesAI Limited, as its new technical adviser.

Announced on LinkedIn, the move highlights Mehta's knack for building big digital systems and driving major technology and digital infrastructure projects in India.

He's joining a team that's all about making tech work for everyone.