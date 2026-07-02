IAMAI launches AI Council of India to strengthen AI research
India just got its own AI Council!
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has set up the AI Council of India (AICI) to bring together everyone from policymakers and startups to tech companies and universities.
Their big goals? Make AI research stronger, make powerful tech like GPUs easier (and cheaper) to access, and spread open-source AI tools across areas like healthcare, farming, education, manufacturing, and finance.
AICI to host India AI Summit
AICI wants to put India on the global AI map by hosting the annual India AI Summit and starting up AI Clubs across universities so students can get hands-on experience.
Maharashtra's IT minister Ashish Shelar says the government is all-in on using AI for growth, while Neelkanth Mishra from the PM's Economic Advisory Council highlights how supporting top-notch research could help attract more investment.
The council hopes all this teamwork will help shape a smarter future for everyone.