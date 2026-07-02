IAMAI launches AI Council of India to strengthen AI research

AICI to host India AI Summit

AICI wants to put India on the global AI map by hosting the annual India AI Summit and starting up AI Clubs across universities so students can get hands-on experience.

Maharashtra's IT minister Ashish Shelar says the government is all-in on using AI for growth, while Neelkanth Mishra from the PM's Economic Advisory Council highlights how supporting top-notch research could help attract more investment.

The council hopes all this teamwork will help shape a smarter future for everyone.