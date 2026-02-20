IAMAI's Digital Commerce Dialogue on Feb 24
IAMAI is hosting a closed-door Digital Commerce Dialogue on February 24, 2026, at The Leela Palace in New Delhi.
It's an invite-only event bringing together top policymakers, e-commerce leaders, tech companies, and logistics players to talk about the future of digital commerce in India.
Event to spotlight 3 big themes
The event will spotlight three big themes: Investment & Innovation (how policy and funding can boost digital growth), Logistics & Infrastructure (making supply chains smarter under the Gati Shakti plan), and Trust & Consumer Confidence (building better experiences as millions more shop online).
Dialogue could shape how India grabs a $300 billion digital commerce opportunity by 2030
This dialogue could shape how India grabs a $300 billion digital commerce opportunity by 2030.
It's all about making online shopping more inclusive, sustainable, and accessible—so everyone can benefit as digital commerce takes off.