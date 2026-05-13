IAMPL opens 12-acre Hosur facility for high-precision jet engine parts

Since 2012, IAMPL has been a major player in Rolls-Royce's worldwide supply chain and has helped other top engine makers too. HAL Chairman Ravi highlighted how IAMPL is driving homegrown tech and making India more competitive globally.

Rolls-Royce to increase Indian sourcing 10-fold

With this expansion, IAMPL aims to meet the growing need for reliable jet engine parts.

CEO Seenivasan Balasubramanian shared that the upgraded facility will deliver superior quality as demand ramps up, and plans are set for Rolls-Royce to increase sourcing from India 10-fold in coming years.