IAN Group invested 625cr in nearly 50 deep tech startups
IAN Group has invested ₹625 crore in nearly 50 deep tech startups over the past 20 years, making up almost half its portfolio.
These startups cover everything from space tech and robotics to biotech and medtech, with Dhruva Space getting the biggest share of about ₹123 crore.
IAN Group using $100m Alpha Fund
Their first deep tech bet in 2012, a Delhi medical device startup, paid off with nearly fourfold returns after a US acquisition.
Co-founder Padmaja Ruparel says they're very bullish on deep tech because it can create real impact.
Now, AI-led startups make up 11% of their investments.
IAN is also using its $100 million Alpha Fund to support more ventures and sees rising demand for homegrown tech in defense and healthcare.
Padmaja Ruparel: funding slows, IAN committed
Ruparel notes that recent geopolitical tensions are slowing down funding as investors get more cautious.
Still, IAN remains committed to backing Indian deep tech innovation despite these challenges.