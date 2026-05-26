IAN Group invested 625cr in nearly 50 deep tech startups

IAN Group using $100m Alpha Fund

Their first deep tech bet in 2012, a Delhi medical device startup, paid off with nearly fourfold returns after a US acquisition.

Co-founder Padmaja Ruparel says they're very bullish on deep tech because it can create real impact.

Now, AI-led startups make up 11% of their investments.

IAN is also using its $100 million Alpha Fund to support more ventures and sees rising demand for homegrown tech in defense and healthcare.