IATA in Rio flags Iran war, higher fares, aircraft delays Business Jun 06, 2026

At the big International Air Transport Association (IATA) summit in Rio, airline leaders are facing some tough issues.

The Iran war has pushed up fuel prices and messed with flight routes, so airlines have had to bump up ticket prices and cut back on flights.

On top of that, delays from Boeing and Airbus mean airlines are stuck using older planes that cost more to run.