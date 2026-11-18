IBM CEO Arvind Krishna warns China leads in open-weight AI
IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna has a message for the US China is pulling ahead in the real-world use of AI, as well as in "open-weight" models, AI systems that are more adaptable than the proprietary ones popular in the West.
While America leads in flashy research like ChatGPT, Krishna told NDTV that China's head start could make a big difference.
Arvind Krishna predicts 80% open-weight tokens
Krishna thinks these open-weight models are about to take over, predicting that in three to five years, 80% of all tokens will be on open-weight models and 20% of tokens will be on large proprietary models.
He urged the US to invest more in this tech so it doesn't lose ground globally, warning that sticking only with closed systems could let companies like OpenAI fall behind as China sets the pace.