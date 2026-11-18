IBM CEO Krishna calls banning children from AI fool's errand
IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna thinks banning children from using artificial intelligence (AI) is pointless, calling it a "fool's errand."
He says we should focus on helping young people use AI wisely and think critically, much like how calculators were once controversial but are now just part of learning.
Krishna suggests schools assess understanding
Krishna suggests that instead of blocking tech, schools should design assignments where students have to show what they really understand on their own.
This way, students get the benefits of AI while still building real problem-solving skills for the future.