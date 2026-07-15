IBM loses over $100 billion as clients favor AI infrastructure

Analysts think Indian tech giants like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro don't need to panic yet.

Their business models focus more on consulting, cloud services, and digital engineering, not just the old-school software sales that hit IBM hard.

In fact, Indian IT firms are still seeing solid growth; TCS reported nearly 14% higher revenue, while HCLTech's profits jumped more than 20% last quarter.

So for now, India's tech sector looks set to ride out the storm.