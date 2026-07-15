IBM loses over $100 billion as clients favor AI infrastructure
IBM just lost more than $100 billion in market value in about six weeks, with its shares dropping 25% in a single day, the biggest fall since 1968.
The main reason? IBM says big clients are holding off on traditional software deals and spending more on AI infrastructure like servers and networking gear.
Analysts say Indian IT firms resilient
Analysts think Indian tech giants like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro don't need to panic yet.
Their business models focus more on consulting, cloud services, and digital engineering, not just the old-school software sales that hit IBM hard.
In fact, Indian IT firms are still seeing solid growth; TCS reported nearly 14% higher revenue, while HCLTech's profits jumped more than 20% last quarter.
So for now, India's tech sector looks set to ride out the storm.