IBM opens FutureNow Centre in Visakhapatnam to focus on AI
IBM just launched its new Consulting FutureNow Centre at Lansom Square, Isukathota junction in Visakhapatnam.
Inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh's Information Technology and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and IBM India and South Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel, the center will focus on global projects in AI and digital transformation (basically, all the tech buzzwords you keep hearing about).
Sandip Patel cites Viksit Bharat-2047 alignment
The IBM Consulting FutureNow Centre will work on everything from AI and hybrid cloud to cybersecurity and user experience.
Lokesh called it a big step for making Visakhapatnam a global tech hub, saying it'll open up job opportunities and help local talent connect with the worldwide digital economy.
According to Patel, this move fits right into India's Viksit Bharat-2047 vision, with Vizag now joining cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai in IBM Consulting's FutureNow framework across 15 locations in India.