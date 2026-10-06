IBM survey finds employees fear AI eroding critical thinking skills
According to a new IBM survey, 3 in 4 concerned employees worry that AI has already begun eroding some of their skills, most often critical thinking.
Aparna Nair, IBM's chief talent, leadership & culture officer, says it's not just about getting tasks done: managers should help people actually grow their abilities so they stay relevant in an AI-powered world.
Many companies are also cutting middle management roles as they try to streamline.
Aparna Nair urges managers to coach
With AI reshaping workplaces, managers need to shift from just supervising to actually coaching and guiding skill development.
Nair points out that early-career learning and personalized support are more important than ever; even with all the tech around, real human guidance is what helps people truly thrive at work.