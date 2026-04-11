IBM to pay $17 million to settle DOJ DEI probe
Business
IBM is paying $17 million to settle a US government investigation into its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.
The Justice Department (DOJ) started looking into IBM during Trump's second term, claiming the company tied bonuses to hitting certain demographic targets.
IBM settlement requires DEI changes
IBM doesn't have to admit any wrongdoing but will change or drop some DEI programs as part of the deal.
This is the first big case under a White House push that questions whether DEI efforts might actually discriminate against groups like white people or men.