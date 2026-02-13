IBM to triple entry-level hiring, pushing back against AI concerns

IBM , the global tech giant, has announced its plan to triple entry-level hiring in the US in 2026. The announcement was made by Nickle LaMoreaux, IBM's Chief Human Resource Officer, at Charter's Leading with AI Summit on Tuesday. The company is going against the trend of many others in the industry that are cutting back on hiring due to fears of artificial intelligence (AI) replacing jobs.

Job evolution Shift in job nature LaMoreaux clarified that the new entry-level jobs will be different from those previously offered by IBM. She said, "I went through and changed the descriptions for these entry-level jobs so they were less focused on areas AI can actually automate, like coding, and more focused on people-forward areas like engaging with customers." This shift indicates a strategic move toward roles that require human interaction and creativity rather than technical skills easily automated by AI.

Skill cultivation Training for future roles The strategy behind this hiring push is to cultivate a workforce that can adapt to the changing tech landscape. Even if companies like IBM don't need as many entry-level employees as before, hiring less experienced workers ensures they are trained for higher-level roles in the future. This way, the company can continue to innovate and grow while also contributing to job creation in the tech sector.

Advertisement