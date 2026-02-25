IBM's Arvind Krishna calls stock drop over AI concerns excessive
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna isn't worried about the company's recent 13% stock drop, calling the reaction excessive after concerns were raised about AI making legacy tech easier to manage.
He thinks people are missing the real story: AI is more than hype—it's actually helping businesses work smarter.
Krishna on job displacement fears
Krishna admits some jobs might change or go away with AI, but he believes overall employment will grow as companies get more productive.
He said 60 percent of the world's workers are in physical roles, so there is no displacement there, about 20% are in creative roles that will augment their work with AI, and the remaining 20% could see some displacement — he estimated 5-10% of that group might be displaced.
IBM's internal AI strategy and India's AI strategy
IBM has been transforming from within by using AI to save $4.5 billion, which they're putting back into research and sales.
Krishna also shared that for India's AI strategy, building several focused models makes more sense—and a few could be ready within a year.