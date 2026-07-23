IBM's Hans Dekkers: Asia-Pacific tech budgets uneven as AI rises
Tech budgets in Asia-Pacific are a bit all over the place right now as companies rethink their spending, says Hans Dekkers, IBM's Asia-Pacific general manager.
But here's the thing: demand for artificial intelligence (AI) isn't slowing down. Businesses are putting more focus (and money) into AI projects because they see real potential for transformation and efficiency.
Companies tie AI to business goals
Instead of just experimenting with AI, companies are now tying it directly to business goals.
Sectors like finance, manufacturing, and services are leading the way, and governments across Asia-Pacific are speeding up digital changes with AI too.
India is especially important in IBM's plan, Dekkers calls it a "hub for AI talent," with tech investment there expected to stay strong thanks to its growing economy and young workforce.