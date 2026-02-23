IBM's new AI center in Lucknow focuses on government services
IBM just launched its AI GovTech Innovation Center in Lucknow, aiming to bring artificial intelligence into how government works and public services run.
Big names like UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, and IIT Kanpur's Prof Manindra Agrawal were there for the opening.
AI in classrooms and government
The center isn't just about tech; IBM signed deals with the state's IT Department to find smart ways AI can help across government.
Plus, they're teaming up with the School Education Directorate to roll out an AI Literacy program for students and teachers in grades 6-12—so even classrooms get a dose of future-ready skills.
Software lab and air quality tracking
IBM announced a Software Lab at Platinum Mall, Sushant Golf City, focused on generative and agentic AI (think: smarter chatbots and automation).
There's also a partnership with IIT Kanpur to use AI for tracking air quality—a move that could help make cities healthier for everyone.