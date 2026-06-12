IBM's Rohit Badlaney urges firms to set data sovereignty 1st

Badlaney lists 3 sovereignty pillars

Badlaney breaks it down into three parts: keeping your data private (data governance), using local teams to manage it (operational sovereignty), and choosing open platforms so you're not stuck with one vendor (technological sovereignty).

He points out that while Indian firms are starting to talk about this, there's still a lot of catching up to do compared to global players.

More companies now prefer hybrid cloud setups, mixing private control with public cloud flexibility to keep their options open as they dive deeper into AI.