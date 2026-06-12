IBM's Rohit Badlaney urges firms to set data sovereignty 1st
IBM's Rohit Badlaney is urging businesses to get serious about "sovereignty," basically, making sure they control where their data lives and who can access it.
With AI adoption picking up speed, he says companies are more worried than ever about data localization and relying too much on big cloud providers.
His advice? Figure out your own stance on sovereignty before building any new tech systems.
Badlaney lists 3 sovereignty pillars
Badlaney breaks it down into three parts: keeping your data private (data governance), using local teams to manage it (operational sovereignty), and choosing open platforms so you're not stuck with one vendor (technological sovereignty).
He points out that while Indian firms are starting to talk about this, there's still a lot of catching up to do compared to global players.
More companies now prefer hybrid cloud setups, mixing private control with public cloud flexibility to keep their options open as they dive deeper into AI.