IBPS PO MT applications end July 21 for 6,715 posts
Business
Heads up if you're eyeing a banking career: IBPS is wrapping up online applications for its 2026 Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) recruitment this Tuesday (July 21).
There are 6,715 openings across public sector banks nationwide, so if you haven't applied yet, now's the time!
The process kicked off July 1 after the official announcement.
IBPS eligibility, fees and schedule
You'll need a graduation degree and basic computer skills.
Age-wise, it's open to those born between July 2, 1996, and July 1, 2006 (with relaxations for reserved categories).
Applications are submitted at ibps.in, with fees set at ₹850 for General, OBC, and EWS, or ₹175 for SC, ST, and PwBD.
The selection has three rounds: Prelims on August 22-23, Mains on October 4, and then an interview.