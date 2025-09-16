Next Article
IBPS PO prelims results to be out soon: Details here
Business
If you took the IBPS Probationary Officers (PO) prelims this year, your results are just around the corner.
The exams happened on August 17, 23, and 24, and you'll be able to check your score by logging in at ibps.in with your registration or roll number and password or date of birth.
Things to remember
To move on to the mains, you'll need to clear the cut-off in every section.
Heads up: there's a penalty for wrong answers—one-fourth of a mark is deducted for each incorrect response, but skipped questions don't hurt your score.
Keep an eye on the official website for updates about interviews and future rounds so you're ready for what comes next!