IBPS pushes July 26 deadline for 7,460 public-sector bank jobs
Business
Missed the first cut? Good news: IBPS has pushed the last date to apply for probationary officer (PO) and specialist officer (SO) jobs to July 26, 2026.
That's 7,460 openings in public sector banks up for grabs: 6,715 for POs and 745 for SOs.
You can apply online at ibps.in.
PO degree, SO requirements, ₹850/₹175 fees
For PO roles, you'll need a bachelor's degree and your graduation marks handy when registering.
SO positions have different requirements depending on the post, so it's smart to check details on the IBPS website before applying.
The application fee is ₹850 if you're from general or most categories; it drops to ₹175 if you're SC, ST, or PwBD.