IBS Group launches Naviq technology with $500 million 5-year AI initiative

Naviq kicks off with 2,000 hires

Naviq is kicking off with 2,000 new hires and aims to grow its team past 5,000 across 16 centers worldwide by 2031.

It will be tapping into IBS Software's experience (think clients like Air India and Emirates) to drive these changes.

Kerala's Chief Minister will open its Kochi campus on July 23. At the launch, NASSCOM President Rajesh Nambiar said AI is creating "uncertainty and extraordinary opportunity."