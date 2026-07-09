IBS Group launches Naviq technology with $500 million 5-year AI initiative
Business
IBS Group just announced Naviq Technology, a brand-new company focused on using AI to upgrade the global travel scene.
Backed by a hefty $500 million investment over five years, Naviq wants to help airlines, airports, cruise lines, and hotels run smarter and make travel smoother for everyone.
Naviq kicks off with 2,000 hires
Naviq is kicking off with 2,000 new hires and aims to grow its team past 5,000 across 16 centers worldwide by 2031.
It will be tapping into IBS Software's experience (think clients like Air India and Emirates) to drive these changes.
Kerala's Chief Minister will open its Kochi campus on July 23. At the launch, NASSCOM President Rajesh Nambiar said AI is creating "uncertainty and extraordinary opportunity."