IBS Group launches Naviq technology with $500 million and 2,000 employees
Business
IBS Group, the travel tech firm from Kerala, has launched Naviq Technology, an AI-focused company, with a massive $500 million investment.
The big reveal happened at Kochi's Infopark, with the chief minister and IT minister in attendance.
Naviq is kicking off with 2,000 employees and plans to grow to 5,000 soon.
Naviq builds AI tools for aviation
Naviq is building AI-powered tools that help airlines and airports predict what's coming next: think smoother flights and fewer delays.
IBS Software founder V.K. Mathew says their tech will crunch real-time data (without owning it) to help clients like Emirates, British Airways, and Heathrow Airport work smarter.
Kerala's government is also stepping up its IT game to keep pace with these changes.