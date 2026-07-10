IC Electricals IPO oversubscribed 420 times ahead of ₹143 debut Business Jul 10, 2026

IC Electricals's IPO just broke records: oversubscribed by an incredible 420 times!

Noninstitutional investors led the rush, with retail and institutional buyers also seeing strong demand, though at substantially lower subscription rates.

With strong demand in the gray market, the stock is set to debut at around ₹143 per share on July 10, which is about 45% higher than its top offer price of ₹99.