ICAI CA Final January 2026 results tomorrow: Check timings, updates
Business
ICAI is set to announce the CA Final January 2026 results on March 1.
If you sat for these tough new-scheme exams (with six papers), just head to icai.org or icai.nic.in and enter your registration and roll numbers to see your score.
Exams followed new syllabus
This round of CA Finals followed the updated format, covering everything from Financial Reporting to Strategic Management.
Historically, only about one in four candidates clear these exams—so if you're waiting on your result, you're not alone.
Last time around (September 2025), Group I had a pass rate of about 25%, Group II was similar, and just over 16% managed to clear both groups together.
So yes, it's a big moment for everyone who appeared!