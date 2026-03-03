ICAI CA Foundation, intermediate January 2026 results by March 8
ICAI is set to release the CA Foundation and Intermediate January 2026 exam results by March 8 afternoon.
If you took these exams, you can check your scores on icai.nic.in—just log in with your registration and roll numbers.
Scorecards will be ready for download right after.
How to check your results
Head to icai.nic.in, enter your details, and you'll see both your scorecard and the merit list.
Download it for future reference—you might need it soon!
Just in! CA final toppers' list
The CA Final results just dropped on March 1. Diksha Goyal from Karnal grabbed the top spot with a stellar 486 out of 600 (that's an impressive 81%).
For those waiting on their Intermediate results, this gives a fresh benchmark—and maybe some inspiration!