ICAI elects Prasanna Kumar D as new president

Prasanna Kumar D from Visakhapatnam has just been named the 74th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for 2026-27. He steps in after Charanjot Singh Nanda, and Mangesh Pandurang Kinare is now Vice-President. The announcement came in February 2026.

Major committees and journals he'll steer this year Kumar D will be steering some big committees at ICAI—think Executive, Finance, Disciplinary, and more.

He'll also edit The Chartered Accountant journal and lead key organizations like the Accounting Research Foundation and XBRL India.

Basically, he's set to shape a lot of what happens in India's accounting world this year.

His journey in the world of Chartered Accountancy He's been a Chartered Accountant since 1984 and has held several leadership roles within ICAI over the years—including chairing both his local branch and the Southern India Regional Council.