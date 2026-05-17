ICAI revises CA syllabus to add AI, analytics, ESG, sustainability Business May 17, 2026

ICAI is shaking up the chartered accountancy syllabus to include hot topics like artificial intelligence, data analytics, ESG (environmental, social, and governance), and sustainability.

The goal? Make sure future CAs aren't left behind as tech and industry standards evolve.

ICAI President Prasanna Kumar D summed it up well: "For an engineer, AI is a separate subject but for us, AI is not a subject but without AI, no chartered accountant can survive. Be it in employment or in practice, AI is a must," said Kumar.