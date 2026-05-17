ICAI revises CA syllabus to add AI, analytics, ESG, sustainability
ICAI is shaking up the chartered accountancy syllabus to include hot topics like artificial intelligence, data analytics, ESG (environmental, social, and governance), and sustainability.
The goal? Make sure future CAs aren't left behind as tech and industry standards evolve.
ICAI President Prasanna Kumar D summed it up well: "For an engineer, AI is a separate subject but for us, AI is not a subject but without AI, no chartered accountant can survive. Be it in employment or in practice, AI is a must," said Kumar.
New curriculum expected in 2028
A special committee (CRET) is reviewing everything, from the syllabus to training and exams, with recommendations expected by December.
These updates will help students build skills in areas like forensic auditing and digital finance, so they're ready for what employers want next.
The new curriculum should roll out in 2028.