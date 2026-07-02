ICAI to announce CA Foundation May 2026 results July 3

CA Foundation scorecard, pass criteria

To view your result, click on "CA Foundation results 2026" on the official site and enter your roll and registration numbers.

Your scorecard will show subject-wise marks, total score, and pass status. You can download it for your records.

Passing needs at least 40% in each subject and a 50% overall; scoring 70% or more means distinction.

If you pass, you're all set for the next step: CA Intermediate!

Didn't get your certificate within eight weeks? Send an email to exam.dmsinter@icai.in.