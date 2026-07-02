ICAI to announce CA Foundation May 2026 results July 3
ICAI is releasing the CA Foundation May 2026 results on July 3.
If you sat for the exams in May, just head to icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org to check your scores and see if you made it to the merit list.
The tests covered accounting, business law, business economics, and quantitative aptitude.
CA Foundation scorecard, pass criteria
To view your result, click on "CA Foundation results 2026" on the official site and enter your roll and registration numbers.
Your scorecard will show subject-wise marks, total score, and pass status. You can download it for your records.
Passing needs at least 40% in each subject and a 50% overall; scoring 70% or more means distinction.
If you pass, you're all set for the next step: CA Intermediate!
Didn't get your certificate within eight weeks? Send an email to exam.dmsinter@icai.in.