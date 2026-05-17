ICEYE to open Asia Pacific satellite production facility in India
ICEYE, a space tech company known for its advanced satellites, is bringing its first production facility to India in the next six to 12 months.
The plan is to build small satellites for defense, environmental monitoring, and surveillance, making India ICEYE's main base for the Asia-Pacific region.
CEO Rafal Modrzewski shared that India's rising defense spending and interest in space tech were big reasons behind this move.
Starting with about 10 satellites annually
The facility will start by making about 10 satellites a year, with hopes to ramp up to 20 to 40 annually soon after. These satellites are meant for both Indian and global customers.
While exact investment numbers weren't revealed, Modrzewski called it "significant," hinting at tens of millions of dollars.
ICEYE is also talking with ISRO and private players about teaming up on manufacturing, defense tech, electronics/component manufacturing, technology partnerships, and defence-ecosystem partnerships, plus they aim to expand their satellite production to more than 100 units per year by 2028.