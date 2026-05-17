ICEYE to open Asia Pacific satellite production facility in India

Starting with about 10 satellites annually

The facility will start by making about 10 satellites a year, with hopes to ramp up to 20 to 40 annually soon after. These satellites are meant for both Indian and global customers.

While exact investment numbers weren't revealed, Modrzewski called it "significant," hinting at tens of millions of dollars.

ICEYE is also talking with ISRO and private players about teaming up on manufacturing, defense tech, electronics/component manufacturing, technology partnerships, and defence-ecosystem partnerships, plus they aim to expand their satellite production to more than 100 units per year by 2028.