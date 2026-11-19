Banks are picking customers based on things like repayment history.

To see if your limit increased, check your bank's app or website.

For ICICI, you can also text "CRLIM + last four digits of your credit card" to 5676766 or use their iMobile app or WhatsApp.

HDFC will let you know by SMS, email, or WhatsApp; just enter your details on their portal to confirm if you're eligible.

Offers are free and only around for a limited time.