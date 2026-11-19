ICICI and HDFC cardholders may see higher limits without paperwork
If you have a credit card from ICICI or HDFC, you might notice your spending limit has gone up: No paperwork needed.
Some people are seeing their limits more than double, while others are still waiting for the update.
Check ICICI HDFC eligibility methods
Banks are picking customers based on things like repayment history.
To see if your limit increased, check your bank's app or website.
For ICICI, you can also text "CRLIM + last four digits of your credit card" to 5676766 or use their iMobile app or WhatsApp.
HDFC will let you know by SMS, email, or WhatsApp; just enter your details on their portal to confirm if you're eligible.
Offers are free and only around for a limited time.