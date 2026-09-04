ICICI Bank achieves record 9.45% weight in Nifty 50
Business
ICICI Bank just reached its highest-ever weight in the Nifty 50 index at 9.45% as of September 2, 2026, edging past its previous record.
This jump happened over just three months, mainly because the bank's stock has been performing well and the Nifty 50 uses free-float market capitalisation.
Analysts bullish on ICICI Bank
This boost puts ICICI Bank almost on par with HDFC Bank, the current leader at 9.85%.
Analysts are pretty upbeat about ICICI's future: they point to steady double-digit earnings growth, super low bad loans (around 1.9%), and strong loan growth expected through fiscal 2029.
Big names like Goldman Sachs and Jefferies have set price targets between ₹1,700 and ₹1,935, reflecting confidence in the bank's momentum and solid returns.