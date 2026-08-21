ICICI Bank board approved $5 billion overseas borrowing limit
Business
ICICI Bank's board just approved raising its overseas borrowing limit to $5 billion, aiming to tap into international markets for more funding.
The money will come from bonds, notes, and offshore certificates of deposit, a move announced after its August 21 meeting.
ICICI $1.7bn, HDFC $1.75bn GIFT City
ICICI Bank has already raised $1.7 billion using this perk.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank just made headlines too, raising a record $1.75 billion through dollar bonds via its GIFT City branch, marking India's biggest-ever such deal by a local bank.