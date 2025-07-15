ICICI Bank distributes equity shares via ESOP scheme
On July 15, 2025, ICICI Bank handed out 62,736 new shares to employees as part of its ESOP-2000 scheme—a way for staff to own a piece of the company.
This move is all about rewarding hard work and making sure everyone feels invested in the bank's growth.
ICICI Bank follows due process in allotment of shares
ICICI Bank made sure to follow all the rules—letting stock exchanges know about the allotment and applying standard lock-in periods.
It's their way of showing they're serious about transparency and playing by the book.
Shares allotted under ESOP-2000 scheme
The ESOP-2000 plan isn't just a perk—it helps employees grow with the bank.
Earlier this year, over 470,000 shares were given out under this scheme.
For anyone starting their career or thinking long-term, it's a reminder that some companies really do want you to share in their success.