Heads up if you use ICICI Bank cards: starting December 2026, some popular freebies are going away.

Complimentary INOX benefits linked to select ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and certain complimentary insurance benefits linked to select ICICI Bank credit cards will end from December 15, 2026.

Plus, if you need to replace your credit card from December 11, 2026, it'll cost more: ₹300 plus GST.

There's also a new fee for getting a replacement Priority Pass.