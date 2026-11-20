ICICI Bank ends select INOX and insurance freebies, adds fees
Heads up if you use ICICI Bank cards: starting December 2026, some popular freebies are going away.
Complimentary INOX benefits linked to select ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and certain complimentary insurance benefits linked to select ICICI Bank credit cards will end from December 15, 2026.
Plus, if you need to replace your credit card from December 11, 2026, it'll cost more: ₹300 plus GST.
There's also a new fee for getting a replacement Priority Pass.
ICICI NRI account transaction changes
If you have an NRI savings account with ICICI, new transaction rules kick in from December 1, 2026.
You'll get 3 complimentary cash deposit transactions per month and 3 complimentary cash withdrawal transactions per month, plus a ₹1 lakh monthly value limit for deposits and withdrawals each, but go over ₹1 lakh in transactions and the fee jumps to ₹4 per ₹1,000, or ₹150, whichever is higher.
Also, if your ECS debit bounces more than once in a month, expect higher charges there too.