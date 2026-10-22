ICICI Bank hikes cash transaction fees for amounts over ₹100,000

Heads up if you bank with ICICI: starting December 1, 2026, cash deposits or withdrawals above ₹100,000 in a month will cost a bit more.

The fee is going up to ₹4 per ₹1,000 (minimum of ₹150), but you'll still get three free deposits and three free withdrawals each month, so most people won't feel the pinch unless they're moving big amounts.