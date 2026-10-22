ICICI Bank hikes cash transaction fees for amounts over ₹100,000
Business
Heads up if you bank with ICICI: starting December 1, 2026, cash deposits or withdrawals above ₹100,000 in a month will cost a bit more.
The fee is going up to ₹4 per ₹1,000 (minimum of ₹150), but you'll still get three free deposits and three free withdrawals each month, so most people won't feel the pinch unless they're moving big amounts.
Charges apply at branches and recyclers
These new charges apply to cash deposits and withdrawals at ICICI branches and cash deposits through cash recycler machines.
If you usually stay under the monthly limit or don't use cash much, nothing changes for you.