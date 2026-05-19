ICICI Bank hikes DCC fee to 3.5% starting June 21
Business
Heads up if you use an ICICI Bank debit card abroad or shop on international sites: starting June 21, 2026, the bank is raising its Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) fee from 1% to 3.5%.
This means paying in Indian rupees at foreign stores or with India-based merchants registered overseas will cost you more.
Check billing currency before paying
DCC lets you pay in your home currency when making purchases outside India, but with the new higher fee, those rupee payments will get pricier, whether it's travel shopping, streaming subscriptions, or buying stuff from global brands.
To avoid extra charges, it's smart to double-check your billing currency before paying.